H.E.R. stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to give fans a live performance of her song, “Damage.”

This performance marks the singer’s follow-up to her appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, where she performed alongside Adele, who took over hosting duties for the night. During her Saturday Night Live debut, the singer gave viewers a rendition of her track, “Hold On” along with another performance of “Damage,” clearly a favorite of the star.

Throughout the lyrics of the song, H.E.R. is singing about how she’s allowing herself to be vulnerable in a relationship, but if she isn’t too careful, that person could easily take advantage of her emotions and flip the switch on her.

“If you got it, it ain’t no question

No, it ain’t no room for guessin’

No more than emotionally invested (No, no)

Showin’ you all my imperfections, oh”

“If I let you, you’ll take me for granted, yeah (You, you, you, you)

If I’m worth more than you could manage, manage, yeah

Open with me, oh, we could be honest

Closer to me, oh, givin’ me silence

Promise that you won’t let me fall, oh, oh”

Check out H.E.R.’s latest performance of her single “Damage” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! down below: