There’s yet another shocking story to report surrounding violence escalating over a mask policy. Sisters Jessica Hill (L), 21, and Jayla Hill (R), 18, of Chicago were recently arrested for allegedly attacking a store security guard who asked them to wear face masks.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that the sisters were at a local Snipes when they were approached by the security who asked them to wear a mask and to use hand sanitizer. The sisters allegedly refused and an argument ensued after the security guard told them to leave. That’s when the prosecutors said that the sisters attacked the man.

Jessica Hill, 21, allegedly reacted by picking up a trash can that she “smashed” in the 32-year-old security guard’s face. Then, the two sisters began punching the man at the store, at 3258 W. Roosevelt Road, prosecutors said. During the assault that was captured on surveillance cameras, Jessica Hill took out a “comb knife” with a hidden blade and began stabbing the security guard in his neck, back and arms while Jayla Hill grabbed his hair to keep from moving, prosecutors said.

The victim was stabbed 27 times in total and police say that one of the girls, Jayla, recorded the incident on a phone. The sisters were arrested at the scene of the attack and both were treated for minor lacerations at a nearby hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the girls’ defense attorney argued that the two acted in self-defense and were “overcharged”, noting that Jayla Hill wouldn’t have been recording at the business if she and her sister intended to commit a crime.

A judge however disagreed and denied the girls’ bond noting the “terrifying, complete randomness” of their crime. The siblings are now held without bail on attempted murder charges. They are expected back in court Nov. 4.