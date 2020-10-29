RHOA Season 13 Trailer: Drew Sidora Sends Shade, Kenya Alleges Stripper Smashin’ & Porsha’s Protests [Video]

Strap…down…your…wigs! The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 trailer is here and there’s a new peach holder in this NeNe Leakes-less season.

The spicy trailer starts exactly where we want it to; at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, the site of the so-called “strippergate.”

As previously reported a scandalous rumor surfaced that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper hired to be entertainment at the party. Tanya vehemently denied the rumor, and in the trailer, you see Kenya alleging that she heard “sex noises” that night.

In addition to Kenya alleging that Tanya and Porsha got body rolled to stripper smithereens, we’re introduced to a brand-new Housewife: Drew Sidora. Drew who just moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, balances being a mom of three while reminding people where she’s from; Chicago.

❄️ Winter is coming and so is new #RHOA cast member, @DrewSidora! ✨ Make sure to give her a follow! pic.twitter.com/xt6zUhF1fA — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 29, 2020

Drew will be joined by fellow newbie LaToya Ali, who becomes fast “friends” with Kenya Moore. “I have a crush on you!” says Kenya to LaToya.

Oh?

Kenya will also have to deal with her estranged husband Marc Daly’s divorce filing and Kandi will be seen trashing her baby daddy who hasn’t paid child support for her daughter Riley in TEN YEARS. Meanwhile, Cynthia’s seen planning her big (250 people) wedding to Mike Hill and Porsha Williams is on the frontlines protesting. Also, it’s quite clear that her Dennis McKinley engagement is re-done again.

Season 13 of RHOA premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.

Will YOU be watching?!