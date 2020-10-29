Bossip Video

Lil Yachty will be the first to take his Quibi project to a new home after Quibi shuts down its streaming service.

Aside from being a rapper, Lil Yachty is perhaps one of the smartest businessmen in hiphop. He always keeps a lucrative endorsement deal in his pocket and sometimes more of them than your favorite athlete. We’ve seen him work alongside Target for a holiday campaign and Sprite just to name a few. Recently he has been working hard on his show for Quibi “Public Figures” until the streaming service shutdown. According to Variety, Lil Yachty has found a new home for the show.

The half-hour series was originally set up at Quibi last year, but moved over to HBO Max in the wake of Quibi shutting down. This marks the first announcement of a show previously set up at Quibi finding a new home now that the Jeffrey Katzenberg-Meg Whitman streamer has announced it will cease operations. The creative team behind the show remains intact, with Yachty still attached to star in and executive produce the show, which is loosely inspired by his life.

The show is a drama that follows inspiring NYC influencers navigating life. The series will follow the group of friends as they find themselves, lose themselves, experience epic failures, and hard-fought success.