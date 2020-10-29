Bossip Video

The back and forth between Tamar Braxton and former boyfriend David Adefeso continued yesterday following her appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show”.

We reported Wednesday that Tamar continued to deny any domestic violence took place between her and Adefeso during her interview with Hall. Adefeso struck back shortly after the interview aired, claiming he could not meet Tamar’s challenge to air footage to support his story because she’d destroyed his camera… Well Tamar was not having it! She took to social media to create a post that read:

“somebody @ this man that according to court documents he filed.. he states that he has the footage backed up.. so is he lying to y’all or the police? Cause he sure lied about domestic violence & the 30K in damages when @tmz he said it was 1600 then 7500? Make it make sense”

She also shared a portion from Adefeso’s filing, circled in red, which included a comment that “Unbeknownst to Ms. Braxton, the recording from the vehicle’s camera was stored in a data storage cloud. Mr. Adefeso is currently working on retrieving a copy of this recording from the data storage cloud. Nevertheless, the total value of the damage caused by Ms. Braxton to this vehicle amounts to approximately Thirty Thousand Dollars ($30,000.00).

A second message from Tamar read:

I swear I just wanted to tell my truth and maintain my integrity even while being talked about and lied on and constantly attacked for months while I’ve said nothing. I’m being dragged to court from someone who said “they love me” for a restraining order and we have NO CONTACT!

In her final plea, Tamar wrote:

As a victim of domestic violence, I take domestic violence accusations seriously.. & DAVID was NOT & IS NOT a VICTIM! I wish he had some type of integrity for me and keep whatever happened in our relationship private. I am trying to heal and move on and I wish he would stop this.

She said a whole lot. Her tweets have since been deleted but she did announce plans to start doing a week by week check in on her progress via her own platform, beginning Nov. 11.

While on this difficult journey, I’ve decided to share a week to week update on where I am in my life on getting better and stronger! I know that I’m not the only one who is on the self help journey of life, so we mind as well do it together ❤️ join me on nov 11. Can’t WAIT 😊 pic.twitter.com/3lIyXmD22f — TAMAR doing just fine BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) October 28, 2020

Will you be tuning in?

Do you think Tamar is telling the truth — or David? Either way, do you agree with Tamar that he’s going about things all wrong by failing to keep their relationship details private?