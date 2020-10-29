Bossip Video

Kanye West just gave his latest release, “Nah Nah Nah” the remix treatment with some help from 2 Chainz and DaBaby.

Mr. West first teased the remix of this track earlier this month, when he told his fans that “DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE.”

It doesn’t seem like the track is available on streaming services yet, but Kanye tweeted out the track to share it with fans regardless. Because of the length limit on Twitter videos, the song cuts off in the middle, so we’ll still have that element of surprise whenever the remix does end up on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

NAH NAH NAH REMIX DABABY & 2CHAINZ pic.twitter.com/I0gaZJ0ft7 — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

Kanye and DaBaby first linked pretty recently, with Ye sharing their text conversations on Twitter ahead of the remix. The original version of the song features Kanye addressing his presidential bid, which is something DaBaby has previously expressed being in full support of.

As for 2 Chainz, he doesn’t take a side one way or the other, but he does address all of the people constantly asking him about his friend and longtime collaborator. “If one more person call me and asks me what’s wrong with Ye…That’s a grown man I can’t tell him what he can or can’t say,” the Atlanta native rapped.

Listen to the song for yourself up above.