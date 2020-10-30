Bossip Video

Crown Royal Regal Apple, CÎROC Vodka and Tequila Don Julio showed up and showed out at the PLANET AFROPUNK 2020 Digital Festival where they created exclusive experiences in collaboration with culture-makers that spark meaningful conversation with cocktails at the heart of each curated moment.

The 3-day ‘Black cultural explosion’ provided a safe space to explore everything from politics and social justice, meditation and Black self-care to the trend-setting cultural hot-takes emanating within the Black community.

And yes, it was a completely FREE experience for the entire global audience who had the option to donate money to organizations including Black Futures Lab, Color of Change, Movement for Black Lives, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Count and The Bail Project among others.

Bronx-based culinary visionaries Ghetto Gastro brought the Afropunk BITES N BEATS experience to life with a brunch-themed segment where they showed festival-goers how to make Wavy Waffles with Crown Royal Regal Apple Glazy Grannies and the Crown Royal Regal Apple Crown The King cocktail.

Hollywood IT-girl Logan Browning joined Ghetto Gastro for a happy hour-themed segment where she learned how to make Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower paired with a Cîroc White Grape Elderflower Splash cocktail.

The Tequila Don Julio 1942 crew, DJ Poison Ivy and DJ Ruckus hit the Afropunk stage for two immersive sets each over the weekend bringing their all-around sound directly to people’s homes.

Through these memorable experiences, Diageo celebrated Black culture and the powerful voices of creatives like Ghetto Gastro, Logan Browning, DJ Poison Ivy, DJ Ruckus and so many others who bring their unique culture to the world.

For more information on Diageo’s $20 Million Community Fund created to support Black Communities and Businesses, click here.