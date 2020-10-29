And just like that Queen Bey’s highly anticipated Adidas x IVY PARK DRIP 2 collection SOLD OUT–ALL THE WAY OUT–within seconds in the latest major online shopping event that attracted seas of fans (and resellers) to the bombarded site for an unlikely score or disappointment.

The hot ticket collection includes both women’s and gender neutral apparel (from bodysuits to joggers), shoes, and accessories (including neon fanny packs!).

Prices range from $30 to $180 and sizing is very inclusive, from 3XS to 4XL in several styles.

IVY PARK apparel has impressed fans who rave that it’s as functional (and high-quality) as it is fashionable.

It’s also very, very exclusive based on the thousands of people who struck out today.

DRIP 2 features coral, mint blue and emerald green looks ranging from bodysuits to hoodies, blazers, and fanny packs.

Also noteworthy is that Drip 2 is size-inclusive, a nice move considering that Bey previously caught flack for selling clothes that ranged from XS-XL. Drip 2 offers sizes that range from XXXS to 4X.

If you remember, Bey’s first Adidas x IVY Park drop sold out completely in a single day and stirred up hysteria on social media as fans waited to see which celebs would receive a coveted BIG orange IVY PARK PR package.

The boxes went to everyone from Yara Shahidi to Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo to Kim Kardashian (at the verrrry last minute).

“It is a dream come true to re-launch IVY PARK as the sole owner,” said Beyoncé about IVY Park. “My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

Did you manage to cop a lil something? If so, what?