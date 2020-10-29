STOP! Hammertime… In This “My Feet Are Killing Me” Exclusive, Savannah Has Been Hiding Her Hideous Humongous Toe From Her Live In BF [VIDEO]

STOP! Hammertime!

TLC is back at it again with a brand new docuseries called “My Feet Are Killing Me,” which is all about two podiatrists and the strange cases they encounter in their practice. We have an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode which showcases Dr. Ebonie Vincent consulting with Savannah, a young woman with a very large big toe that she’s been hiding from her boyfriend for years.

Savannah was born with Macrodactyly, a condition Dr. Ebonie has treated before, but Dr. Ebonie’s last patient had to have his toe amputated. If you’re not a feet person we’re cautioning you now — Do Not CLICK!

But for those brave folks who are fascinated by foot ailments, check out the consult below:

Wow… First of all, we only counted four toes. Where is the other one Savannah? Second of all, we can’t say that we blame ol’ girl for hiding that thing. It looks like a whole other body part if you ask us. What would you do if this happened to you? She’s had multiple surgeries and that toe just continues to grow!

TLC’s MY FEET ARE KILLING ME will air tonight, Thursday at 10:30/9:30c on TLC.

