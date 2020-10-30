Weezy F. Baby and the F is for f***ing fool.
We can’t say that we’re totally surprised that Lil Wayne went this route. On a recent episode of Young Money Radio, Wayne spoke about not believing in Black Lives Matter because a white cop saved him when he Cheddar Bob’d himself at 12-years-old:
“My life was saved when I was young. I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand … you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop. There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived.”
Whatever the f**k that means.
Today, Wayne posted the following coontastic photo standing next to Donald Trump with a big bling-bling smile on his face following a purported meeting about “criminal reform”…
Just read that caption. Who is the person who wrote it trying to fool? We all know good-and-damn-well that Lil Wayne doesn’t talk like that. You could read that in six different New Orleans accents and none of them would sound remotely like Dwayne Carter.
