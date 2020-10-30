Bossip Video

There’s a shocking story coming out of Las Vegas about a father who allegedly killed his newborn child by violently tossing her over a balcony.

Las Vegas police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, the baby's mother called 9-1-1 to say Clarence Martin Jr. had thrown 2-month-old London Martin from their second-story apartment balcony. https://t.co/NzYA2g06K7 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) October 27, 2020

Clarence Martin, 32, was arrested and charged with open murder after he allegedly threw his nearly two-month-old daughter from a balcony during an attack on the child’s mother. Vegas police report that they were called around 4 a.m. and found the child’s mother, Nicole Poole, administering CPR to the infant named London. Martin was not at the scene when police arrived but they report that he set a fire inside of the apartment which caused damage and killed the family dog, a poodle who “likely succumbed from exposure to the heat and smoke due to the fire.”

According to Martin’s arrest report, Nicole Poole said she was awoken out of her sleep by Martin kicking her and their daughter London. She told authorities that she went into the living room with the baby, but Martin followed and snatched the child from her. He then went onto the balcony and seconds later, he returned without the baby.

The mother then went outside to find her baby who had been thrown 22 feet from their balcony and attempted to save the baby’s life. The child was eventually pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that a bizarre scene took place when authorities attempted to arrest Martin.

The man who is now in a psychiatric ward hit several vehicles after fleeing the scene in the woman’s vehicle. He later arrived at McCarran International Airport where he walked around shirtless and tried to open a locked door. When Martin was approached by an airport employee, he quickly crawled into the baggage conveyor belt and entered a secure area of the airport before entering a break room. In the break room, he dressed up like a TSA Agent.

“Police say in the break room, Martin was able to obtain a TSA Security shirt. He put on the shirt and took off his pants. Then near the tarmac, Martin placed items into an American Airlines employee’s work van. Martin was placed in custody after kicking an officer in the leg, reportedly yelling “Burn [expletive]! Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Street!” Martin was taken in custody to University Medical Center.”

Martin was booked in absentia for open murder, arson in the first degree, killing an animal, battery on a protected person, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. He’s expected in court later this week.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for baby London’s funeral costs.