Bossip Video

After the release of The Real Housewives of Atlanta trailer, fans are speculating that it shared a quick glimpse at a scandalous storyline.

As previously reported Bravo gave fans a first look at the 13th season of the show that features returning housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams. It also features new housewife, actress Drew Sidora, and new friend of the show, LaToya Ali.

Additionally, the trailer shows a sneak peek at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party and those scandalous allegations that two RHOA stars had sex with the evening’s entertainment, a stripper named Bolo. There are allegations swirling that Porsha Williams and “friend of the show” Tanya Sam had a threesome with the stripper (something Tanya’s vehemently denied) and in the trailer, Kenya says she heard “sex noises.”

“I’m hearing sex noises coming from a bedroom,” says Kenya.

Tanya Sam then says she’s “making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper.”

“Wow, I’m over this,” says Porsha.

Eagle-eyed fans are also pointing out that in the trailer it looks like someone’s on a bed with their legs in the air. Someone screaming loudly can also seemingly be heard.

WHAT IS DIS HONEY?! *NeNe Leakes voiceI*

So far none of the ladies have reacted to the alleged cast trip tryst footage.

Get ready for a jaw-dropping new season when #RHOA returns this December!https://t.co/O7Z1kbWW0i — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 29, 2020

Do YOU think they will????

Season 13 of RHOA premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c.

Will YOU be watching???