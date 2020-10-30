Bossip Video

We didn’t need any more reasons to love Paul Rudd, but in true Paul Rudd fashion, he just becomes more lovable by the day.

On Thursday, the Ant-Man star was spotted in Brooklyn, New York handing out cookies to those waiting in long lines to cast their ballot in the Presidential Election. Several people across Twitter documented the surprise appearance with photos and videos, showing a gleeful Rudd outside of the Barclays Center distributing the treats one-by-one, stopping to snap a few selfies with fans.

“I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” the actor was heard saying through his mask as he handed out the goods.

Brooklyn: Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to people standing in line — in the rain — waiting to vote. I adore Paul Rudd…pic.twitter.com/fTlM3rmFT2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2020

Brian Rosenworcel, the drummer in the band Guster, was among the people who saw Rudd at the Barclays Center while waiting in the rain to vote.

“I was standing in line and I thought Paul was just there to vote, but then he starts handing out cookies to people in line,” Rosenworcel told CNN. “And he waited to greet people as they exited to say thanks for voting in the rain.”

After the good deed, Rudd told NowThis he was inspired by the record early voting numbers across the country, saying it was important to show these citizens some appreciation for their hard work.

“It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off from work. Polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not difficult, ” he told the outlet. “Anybody who is waiting in line deserves to be thanked and encouraged and recognized.”

🚨 We ran into Paul Rudd at the polls — and he was giving out cookies 🍪 pic.twitter.com/K2yZeptXSG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 29, 2020

Back in September, Rudd appeared in an ad titled “Certified Young Person” for the Mask Up, America campaign led by New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The initiative was aimed at young American’s with the hopes of raising awareness about the benefits of wearing masks in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

If you haven’t yet: Vote! You just might encounter a celebrity handing out cookies along the way.