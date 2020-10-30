Bossip Video

Common has broken his silence, addressing allegations he sexually assaulted Philadelphia native singer Jaguar Wright. Wright sounded off on Instagram in August, alleging she was sexually assaulted and put in awful situations with famous colleagues like Common, Talib Kweli, and members of The Roots.

In regards to the “Be” rapper, Wright detailed an alleged situation she says he tried forcing oral sex.

“I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time. The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t,” she said. “I open my mouth and this n***a tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**king with him, because n***a if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

48-year-old Common talked about Jaguar in a new interview with Philadelphia’s “Rise and Grind Morning Show,” a chat that will air in full Friday. This was the first time Common has ever addressed the allegations, something he says he struggled with hearing about at first.

“Let me say this. God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her,” he said. “I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to just say if it’s not true. But I also just understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like, ‘oh man, why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gon’ affect me?’” “Eventually I got to the space where I’m saying, man, I’m sending her positive thoughts and prayers because obviously the things that she’s saying, it just wasn’t true. And she might not be in a great space,” he said.

Common doesn’t discredit all of Wright’s stories, however. In a final word, he encouraged all the allegations she made to be looked into separately.

“As a society, we gotta do better with how we look at things and if somebody says something, we gotta really assess situations before we jump on ’em,” he said. “I just felt more compassion for those who been through that. And I said, God bless her and prayers to her ’cause I never had nothing but positive thoughts about Jaguar since we worked as musicians.”

So far, Jaguar has not responded to Common’s denial of her allegations.