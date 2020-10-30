Bossip Video

Freddie Gibbs gets some help from his old friend, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy on his latest release, “4 Thangs.”

The rapper has been teasing the record and its accompanying visual over the past couple weeks, sharing a few behind-the-scenes clips of the video shoot, some extensive previews, and even a series of promotional Dunk covers shot by Nick Walker. The promotional images show Gibbs and Sean rocking some Lakers jerseys along with headlines like, “Kevin Durant Can’t Be Stopped,” “The Kane Train Cometh,” “Sean & Gibbs Talk 4Peat,” and “Don Life Mentality.”

Upon the track’s release, Big Sean posted about the collaboration on his Instagram page, writing a nostalgic message about how much him and Freddie Gibbs have been through together.

“Me n @freddiegibbs was on the XXL Freshman cover 10 years ago, it’s amazing we still here having fun wit it today!!!” he wrote in his caption. “Orchestrated by coach @hitboy 4 thangs (song n video) ft. Me drops tonight! Championship music!!”