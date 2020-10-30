Bossip Video

After a tone deaf message celebrating Amy Coney Barrett, the Girl Scouts has deleted their tweet.

On Wednesday, the Girl Scouts posted a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the fifth woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court. Just a few hours later, it was deleted.

Immediately after posting, people started coming for the corporation for celebrating her appointment as an achievement for women everywhere, when much of the reason Republicans wanted to appoint Barrett were her anti-abortion views, looking to take rights away from women.

Girl Scouts went on to explain that the tweet was deleted because it was, “quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement.”

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post,” the statement read. “Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

The organization’s semi-apology probably came in response to all of the people wondering where they can Girl Scouts cookie alternatives.

*Googles “How do you make your own thin mints.” — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 28, 2020

This is just a reminder that Keebler has been making knock-off Girl Scout cookies for years, they are much more reasonably priced, they’re available year-round, and most importantly, these elves have never tweeted support for someone who wants to strip Americans of health care. pic.twitter.com/jWtcY1fPd8 — Dylan Roche👨🏻‍💻📚📖🖋 (@DylanIsWriting) October 30, 2020

It’s not Girl Scout cookie season right now, but whenever that rolls around, they just might see a drop in sales for this slip up.