This is getting messy.

Daily Mail is exclusively reporting that Nicole Young is ready to play hardball with her estranged husband Dr. Dre amid their messy divorce battle. Court documents reveal Nicole is trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, video model turned skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop’. Nicole claims they are all former lovers of the music mogul, but all three women are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to depose them according to the site.

The Youngs are in a nasty fight over the music mogul’s estimated $1billion empire. Dre – real name Andre Young – wants a Los Angeles Superior judge to determine whether a prenup, which Nicole claims he ripped up, is valid and enforceable. Young is now hoping testimony from three of her husband’s mistresses will nullify the prenup in question.

Right now, Nicole’s ironic “allies” are blocking her effort. The three women have gotten together and gotten legal representation, hiring Kris LeFan as their attorney to fight the subpoenas against them. In a statement Kris LeFan said anything that allegedly took place between Dr.Dre and the women wouldn’t hold up in court.

“Any extramarital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible.”

Kili Anderson has made her social media pages private since the documents were uncovered, but reports of her and Dr Dre creeping surfaced around 2013, which he denied.

Crystal Rogers, a singer, goes by her stage name Crystal Sierra and is now an actress

Jillian Speer is also an singer who make alternative music.

What do you think of Young’s move to get Dr Dre’s mistresses to snitch? Would you help her out?