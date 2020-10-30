In the least shocking development of the week, Young MAGA millionaire Lil Wayne shamelessly posted a photo of himself cheesing it up with Trump while touting the now-infamous “Platinum Plan” (that got Ice Cube dragged) in a shocking-but-not-very-shocking-moment that shook up Twitter.

This comes weeks after his eyebrow-raising comments while speaking on the George Floyd tragedy and several ‘all lives matter’-ish comments over the years that made it clear that his mind is all the way gone.

On that now-infamous episode of Young Money Radio, Wayne spoke about not believing in Black Lives Matter because a white cop saved him when he famously Plaxico’d himself at 12-years-old:

“My life was saved when I was young. I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand … you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop. There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived.”

Wayne becomes the latest millionaire MAGA minion to endorse Trump at a crucial time in a tight Presidential race that may only be decided by a few votes. Last week, 50 Cent got himself into a compromising ordeal when he said he didn’t care if Trump disliked Black people for the sake of not having to pay Uncle Sam a ton of money under Biden’s tax plan.

How do you feel about Wayne revealing himself as a Young MAGA millionaire? Tell us in the comments and peep the extra messy DRAGGING on the flip.