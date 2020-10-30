Bossip Video

Miles Williams knows you gave his “Married At First Sight” spouse a hard time, and he’s got her back.

As previously reported Miles said “yes” to his wife Karen Landry on Decision Day after four months of marriage. Karen also said “yes”, and according to last night’s #MAFS reunion special, they’re living happily ever after in the same neighborhood as fellow #MAFS couple Woody and Amani.

After last night’s reunion aired, Miles opened his Instagram [@TheMilesWill] and sent out a message to his spouse who’s been blasted by fans over those “masculinity” comments and that statement about feeling “unsafe” over Miles’ marriage consummation joke.

Miles has been adamant that his wife “Killa” Karen gets a bad rap (he told BOSSIP that “she gets a lot of hate that she doesn’t deserve”) and he emphasized that again in a proudly protective post.

“Mrs. Landry-Williams,” wrote Miles. The world will never know all that we have been through and I kinda like it better that way. We know what we have and I am excited for the world to see the person I have gotten to know and care about since day one. I am so proud of you. This year has been a journey! We leaned on each other through a WILD experiment, a pandemic, and being silent while watching the world react to what they’ve seen. The hate has been unreal and through it all, you’ve found the strength, courage, and love to show up everyday and build a strong foundation for our marriage.”

Oh, and if you think Miles’ marriage to Karen is seemingly still one-sided, think again.

Karen also posted a SUPER sweet message to Miles, thanking him for the “depth, laughs, balance, respect, partnership and appreciation” he brings into her life via her @K.lan1 page.

And so many more things. Thank you for always hearing and seeing me even when it was hard. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for sharing your full self and for allowing me to share my full self too. Thank you for being the man that you are. 💚💚⠀”

It’s safe to say that ultimately their time on #MAFS was successful.

What do YOU think about Karen and Miles growing in sweet black love after filming “Married At First Sight”?