As political tension rises, Walmart is being proactive pulling guns and ammo off the main sales floor as civil unrest grows.

We are just a few days from the 2020 election and to say the political climate is harsh would be an understatement. Civil unrest has been higher than ever since the killing of George Floyd earlier this summer. Protests have kicked off all over the world and some Americans have felt the need to defend their beliefs and those altercations ended with violence and in some instances, death. With the recent protests in Philadelphia, which lead to looting at the local Walmart, the company is being proactive with what they can control according to a spokesperson.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart rep said in a statement, noting that firearms are only sold in about half of all U.S. stores. Most of those stores, the rep further explained, are located in areas where they’ve determined the presence of “large concentrations” of hunting enthusiasts and similar customers.

If you just have to buy ammunition or guns from Walmart, you can make a special request to purchase these items and a sales associate will be able to try and assist with an employee guided purchase.