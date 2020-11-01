BOSSIP Exclusive: E!’s Nina Parker Gets Real About Race “I Will Forever Speak From My Heart About How Much I Love Black People”

As one of the few black faces on the E! network, Nina Parker always continues to impress.

She’s expertly maneuvered her role as a moderator for numerous “Love & Hip Hop” reunions, gone viral after passionately speaking out about racism on “Nightly Pop” and is set to host Bravo’s “Race In America: Our Vote Counts.” BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the seasoned entertainment veteran about her passion for journalism, the importance of speaking up and being nominated on social media to host this year’s presidential debates.

After hosting the Bravo special “Race In America: A Movement Not A Moment” in August, Parker returns to Bravo tonight, Sunday, November 1, to host “Race In America: Our Vote Counts, which will include a panel featuring Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dr. Britten Cole from “Married to Medicine Los Angeles,” Zuri Hall from “Access Hollywood,” Dr. Heavenly Kimes from “Married to Medicine,” Dr. Damon Kimes from “Married to Medicine,” Tamica Lee from “Southern Charm New Orleans,” Jon Moody from “Southern Charm New Orleans,” Wendy Osefo from “RHOP,” Barry Smith from “Southern Charm New Orleans,” and Justin Sylvester from E! News.

“They’re amazing to do and the reception was really great so I hope they do more because people seem really receptive to them,” Parker told BOSSIP of the Bravo special. “This one is about voting so I think that it’s super important, at a critical time so I’m super happy they’re releasing it now.”

This won’t be the first time that Parker’s name will be closely linked to politics. After the first (disastrous) presidential debate during the current election, it became abundantly clear that the role of moderator is one that cannot be taken lightly. Because Parker has adeptly navigated the difficult job of hosting several “Love & Hip Hop” reunions, pop culture fans were confident she would have been up to the task to keep Trump from over-talking and interrupting Biden.

“People were harassing my mentions,” Parker said of the many notifications she received on social media during post debate conversations. “I probably had hundreds of people @’ing me to moderate. I thought it was funny so I reposted some of them. It’s a hard job. Moderating is not easy.”

When it comes to “Love & Hip Hop” reunions, Parker is clear that her role is a paid one, and not a punishment.

“I’m getting a check so it’s not like I’m with people I don’t know,” Parker told BOSSIP. “It’s interesting but it’s work. If you’ve ever been to the family barbecue and stopped a fight then you probably can moderate the reunion.”

As for the first Presidential debate, Parker says more technology definitely would have gone a long way, as well as a more assertive moderator.

“A mute button probably would have been beneficial,” Parker told BOSSIP. “When you’re in person and people are going back and forth in a debate it’s hard to hear, but when you’re at home it’s imperative that we were able to hear what the other person was saying and I also don’t think you need to apologize as much, to people who are interrupting each other. I think sometimes you need to be a little stern to get that respect because I think if you’re an apologist or you’re letting bulldoze you it’s going to be one of those situations where people continue to do so for the rest of the time.”

Definitely gotta respect that advice.

As the sole Black co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” show, Parker has been outspoken about race and inequality. Four months ago, as people took to the streets calling for equality and justice in the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and so many others, Parker made a passionate plea for allies to speak up and speak out against racism. The moment went viral, as Nina got emotional delivering her message.

“It just came in a moment of passion,” Parker told BOSSIP about her spontaneous speech. “It didn’t really have a plan, just it was on my spirit to say something. Our show is a platform where we have a lot of freedom so I just spoke with what was on my heart. Our show is taped, it’s not live so we could have chosen to not air it, but I think it was something that not only spoke to me and black members of our staff but pretty much everyone so we decided to put it out and people really seemed, especially at that time when things were so heightened, to resonate with it. I will forever speak from my heart about how much I love black people and the black community and when we’re suffering I don’t think that’s something I need to hide so that’s really where I was at that moment and I will always if it calls for it.”

It was a great moment for the show as well, with Parker’s co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March expressing their support as well as being open and honest about how their privilege has protected them from realizing how many white people are truly racist. In addition to her co-host’s support, Parker says she has seen growth during her tenure at E!

“I’ve been at E! for a couple years now, pretty much whatever I want to talk about I’m allowed to,” Parker tells BOSSIP. “I’m a part of the creative discussions. We have morning meetings every day, people pitch stories, so as far as “Nightly Pop” is concerned it’s always been, as far the content goes, extremely diverse in terms of what we cover, as far as the internet scope and what we talk about, it’s always very inclusive but I think there is always room for growth. I think you have to pay attention to your fans and what they’re saying. I watch other shows and look at their content and see what they’re doing but I definitely think that there’s been progress, for me I think it’s been a few years of continuous progress but I think it helps to have a spotlight on it.”

“Nightly Pop” is now in its second year, according to Parker the show recently resumed filming from the E! studio.

“I’m really excited to be back doing what I love,” Parker tells BOSSIP. “It’s been a lot of fun and I hope that it continues and that COVID lets us continue to be great.”

We’re hoping so too, because we definitely love watching her work!

Race in America Tune-In: “Race in America: Our Vote Counts” airs Sunday, November 1, at 10 PM ET/PT on Bravo and E!.

Nightly Pop Tune-In: “Nightly Pop” airs Mondays through Thursday nights on E!.