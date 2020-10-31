Bossip Video

Summer Walker wants to be friends with Willow Smith, and she’s hoping her fans can help her get the word out.

The singer took to Instagram this week, posting something to her stories that indicates there used to be some kind of drama between her and Smith:

“Someone tell @willowsmith to stop acn bushi and lets me friends lol,” she wrote in the Instagram Story.

While it isn’t clear why the two artists are not on good terms, it seems like they’ve had some issues for a few months now. Rumors of some tension began circulating back in May, when Summer shared an Instagram video of her doing some yoga poses. One fan took to the comments section to say that she and Smith should do some yoga and meditation together. In response, Summer informed the fan that wasn’t going to happen, as she and Willow were not on speaking terms.

“Lol she won’t talk to me,” Summer wrote, suggesting the issue was on Smith’s side.