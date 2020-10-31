Bossip Video

Future, where are you?

Rapper Future might need to reach out to his eldest child, his son 17-year-old Jakobi Wilburn really soon because the boy seems to think his father is being neglectful. The teen shared hints about his dad not being in the picture by reposting a headline about Dwight Howard’s son calling him out for allegedly being an absentee dad.

Late last year, the teenager was arrested on charges including criminal gang activity, criminal trespass and the altered ID of a firearm, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Jakobi’s charges were later updated to include “unlawful gang activity” in association with the “Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips,” court records show.

Jakobi was out on bail in that case, when he was arrested again in Jan. 2020, his court papers state. In that incident, police stopped a car he was riding in with three other men inside the county he was not supposed to be in. The driver didn’t have his license and cops said they smelled a “strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from the car, according to court papers. He spent three months in jail until he was released due to COVID concerns.

The teen’s mother Jessica White sued Future in 2012 for paternity and child support for him, according to court records. To our knowledge, Future has 7 children with seven different women.