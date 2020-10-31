Bossip Video

2020 is really trying to take everything away from us.

Sean Connery has died peacefully in the Bahamas at age 90 according to the BBC. The Scottish actor is said to have been unwell for quite some time now. Connery was cast as the very first James Bond in 1962 with the release of Dr. No and went on to star in seven of the famous spy films including From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

Connery is also well known for his roles in The Hunt For Red October, The Rock, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, and The Untouchables which he won an Oscar for in 1988.

Sean’s son, Jason, released a statement about his father’s passing:

Jason Connery said his father “had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him” when he died overnight in Nassau.

He said: “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

“A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”