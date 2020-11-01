Bossip Video

A terrifically thick model absolutely obliterated Halloween with a BIG budget Beyoncé tribute.

Tabria Majors always gets our attention with her modeling for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Sports Illustrated, and Fashion to Figure (to name a few), but when she teased a Beyoncé-inspired Halloween 2020 video, we knew this would be epic.

As promised Tabria delivered in a major way with #Beylloween, an amazing 10-minute tribute to Bey featuring some of the singer’s most iconic videos; “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies”, “Countdown”, “Partition”, Black Is King’s “Already” and more.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

The video features choreography from Kany Diabaté and Jasmine Beaulieu and was directed by Matt Alves.

Tabria also posted another video showcasing her paying homage to Bey’s iconic #Beychella performance while giving shoutouts to the creative team behind the laborious project.

“Yall, I’m on a high right now,” wrote Tabria. “The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.”

Tabria’s video has racked up over 2 MILLION views and we’re almost certain that it’s been seen by King Bey herself.

Standby for at minimum a shoutout to Tabria from Bey for all her hard Halloween work.

What do YOU think about #Beylloween???