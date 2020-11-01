As promised Tabria delivered in a major way with #Beylloween, an amazing 10-minute tribute to Bey featuring some of the singer’s most iconic videos; “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies”, “Countdown”, “Partition”, Black Is King’s “Already” and more.
“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!”
“This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”
The video features choreography from Kany Diabaté and Jasmine Beaulieu and was directed by Matt Alves.
Tabria also posted another video showcasing her paying homage to Bey’s iconic #Beychella performance while giving shoutouts to the creative team behind the laborious project.
“Yall, I’m on a high right now,” wrote Tabria. “The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.”
