A terrifically thick model absolutely obliterated Halloween with a BIG budget Beyoncé tribute.

2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Tabria Majors always gets our attention with her modeling for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Sports Illustrated, and Fashion to Figure (to name a few), but when she teased a Beyoncé-inspired Halloween 2020 video, we knew this would be epic.

Beylloween 10/30 🐝

Beylloween — Tomorow 🐝

As promised Tabria delivered in a major way with #Beylloween, an amazing 10-minute tribute to Bey featuring some of the singer’s most iconic videos; “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies”, “Countdown”, “Partition”, Black Is King’s “Already” and more.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!”

“This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

 

The video features choreography from Kany Diabaté and Jasmine Beaulieu and was directed by Matt Alves.

I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE! This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself. I could not have done this without the help of @kany16 teaching a non dancer all of this choreography. She’s the real MVP! And special thanks to my director and friend @mttalves who helped bring this vision to life from beginning to end. I couldn’t have done it without you ☺️ Everyone who was apart of this worked so hard and I appreciate you all so much!! I hope you all enjoy!

Tabria also posted another video showcasing her paying homage to Bey’s iconic #Beychella performance while giving shoutouts to the creative team behind the laborious project.

“Yall, I’m on a high right now,” wrote Tabria. “The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.”

 

Y’all, I’m on a high right now. The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.    First and foremost, my director, my friend, my creative counterpart @mttalves I can’t express enough gratitude for you! You believe in me more than I do myself sometimes. We’ve created so much dope content together but this is one for the books!! I’m so proud of you!   To @kany16 Someone who’s actually worked with Beyonce before, why did you even agree to this? Lol I have no idea, but I’m so grateful. You pushed me past my comfort zone and were with me every single step of the way. You are so talented and gifted—I can’t express my thanks to you enough 💚   @jasminebeaulieu My choreographer for all the dancers. I don’t even know how you manage that many people at once. You’re such a gifted dancer and an incredible leader and are going to go so far 💚   My dear friends, @sparkletafao on makeup, @yalinahair slaying all those wigs!! @_oliviamagdaleno on the styling! They worked on this project as a favor to me, and I’m so thankful for each and everyone of you 💚   My Dancers!!!   Single Ladies/Crazy in Love: @kany16 & @estef_   Already: My Blue Man! @zavionxbrown   @kany16 @jasminebeaulieu @cocomama702 @shannonfrancehall @kaitireese @yvonne_wema    Formation: @cocomama702 @estef_ @by.karmaraines @livinwithcharlieshow @kaitireese @vithedancer @katrinaloberiza @shannonfrancheall @simberzzz @feliciabailey_ @dyaneah @sheischillin @yvonne_wema @hotchocolate23    @theninjaatelier made the customized Single Ladies Hans and Partition chaise 🙌🏽    Body Paint: @saishabeecham You slayed that!!  @vhmaker on the edit! Along with @mttalves    All my DPs: @jacobmcaron @a_fauvs @philipealxndr @vincepatrick    My video crew: @minassian_fo_lyfe @mikesoriginals @erickchaseson @thomas.hubbel    Extras: @thenatalieweiss coming through with my vocal lesson lol @damnmindy @zyahbelle @ziggielavar @dran.neal

Tabria’s video has racked up over 2 MILLION views and we’re almost certain that it’s been seen by King Bey herself.

 

Standby for at minimum a shoutout to Tabria from Bey for all her hard Halloween work.

What do YOU think about #Beylloween???

Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Viewing Pleasure
