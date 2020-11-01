Bossip Video

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that his daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, is expecting a child with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked on on Friday, Mayweather talking about his daughter’s relationship with the troubled rapper, which came after his confirmation that she was indeed pregnant with his child.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” he said. “If that makes her happy, then we are happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Once she’s no longer under my roof, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna’s relationship hasn’t always been the best, from the outside looking in. Back in April, Iyanna was arrested at the rapper’s Texas home following a stabbing, in which she is accused of cutting another woman with a knife during a dispute over the rapper. For the incident, the 19-year-old was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could face up to 20 years in prison

During the recent interview, Mayweather addressed that incident, too.

“My thing is this, it has to do with your upbringing,” he continued. “It starts in the home first. So, what I’ve always taught my daughter is always be respectful when you go into anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as…’cause I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids talk about pills, these kids talk about syrup. You know, it could have been one of those days for him. But at the end of the day, I only want the best for her.”

