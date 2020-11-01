Bossip Video

Pandemic, schmandemic!

Teyana Taylor and her hubby Iman Shumpert held a private celeb-filled bash for Halloween 2020. The Shumpert’s’ “The Haunting Of Hopewell” Boo! Bash was apparently a semi-small gathering that brought out the likes of Lori Harvey who paid homage to Kate Moss’s “Playmate of The Year.”

Teyana was also latexed down in her Catwoman costume.

A bunny-eared Lala Anthony who usually co-hosts an EPIC Haloween Party in NYC was seemingly a Playboy bunny as well.

Other attendees included Young M.A. who wore a Dipset inspired costume…

Offset whose “The Mask” inspired green prosthetic face was absolutely “smoking”…

and T.I. and Tiny who dressed as…August Alsina and Jada Pinkett??? Their costumes are still a bit unclear.

Stylist EJ King dressed as Batman nemesis The Riddler alongside a sexy pirate costumed Karen Civil.

While Karlie Redd went as Wonder Woman.

The hosts for the evening, Teyana and Iman, also did a couple’s costume; Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier’s Blankman and Other Guy.

Teyana and Iman are known for going hard for Halloween.

Last year the couple dressed their daughter Junie as a SourPatch Kid “FIRST THEY’RE SOUR… THEN THEY’RE SWEET…SOUR… SWEET…GONE,” they captioned a pic of Junie decked out in a red Tristan Blake created costume.

It’s unclear what costume the cutie wore this year.

What do YOU think about Teyana and Iman’s Halloween 2020 party???