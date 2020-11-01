Bossip Video

Lori Loughlin is finally serving her jail sentence.

According to reports from the Huffington Post, Loughlin is set to serve a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

“The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020,” prosecutors said in a statement. “The defendant has further agreed that, during her 2-month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds.”

Loughlin will have to adhere to the Bureau of Prisons’ current coronavirus protocols, which say she will have to be screened and tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days before entering the facility. The low-security prison in Dublin, California holds 874 inmates, two of whom have contracted the virus over the past few months.

Back in August, the actress was handed a two-month sentence while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was given five months for paying bribes totaling half a million dollars in order for their daughters to gain admission to USC as rowing recruits. The couple’s plea deal requires Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service and for Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The couple was sentenced to three months in prison after they confessed to engaging in the bribery scandal, which involved a total of 30 high-profile parents who pleaded guilty in the case.