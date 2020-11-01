Bossip Video

Lil Nax X isn’t taking any critiques of his Halloween costume too seriously, especially coming from a notorious troll like 50 Cent.

Just a couple years into his career, the “Old Town Road” artist has finally embraced his past as the head of a Nicki Minaj stan account. Lil Nas X decided to represent the fandom by dressing up as Nicki for Halloween. Unsurprisingly (and unfortunately), there were a lot of people who didn’t like seeing the rapper dress up as a woman, which included the man who feels the need to give his 2 cents on everything: 50 Cent.

After seeing photos of Lil Nas X’s costume, 50 decided to ask his fellow Queens native to come get the rapper and stop his antics.

“What the f**k, Nikki come get him !!! Lol,” 50 wrote.

👀what the fuck, Nikki come get him !!! Lol pic.twitter.com/p4NPouo3QS — 50cent (@50cent) October 31, 2020

In response, Lil Nas X simply reminded the rapper that his costume has absolutely nothing to do with him.

“Why u in barb business,” Lil Nas X asking in a now-deleted tweet.

Before becoming an overnight success in the music industry, Lil Nas X ran an account dedicated to Nicki Minaj called “Nas Maraj.” While he initially denied being behind the account, it looks like Lil Nas X is finally ready to scream his love for Nicki Minaj from the mountain tops.