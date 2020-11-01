Bossip Video

In musty MAGA news…

The Biden campaign canceled a series of events Friday after Trump supporters attempted to intimidate them on a highway. Twitter’s bleen flooded with video of a group of Trump supporters swarming a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, Texas.

In case you’re unaware, the Dorito devotee groups who vehicularly show sycophancy to Trump like this are known as “Trump trains.” This particular train caused at least one collision, confusion and led to the cancellation of three scheduled Biden campaign events.

Witnesses say several cars jumped in front of the Biden bus to attempt to slow it down as their Trump and American flags waved in the air.

Vanilla ISIS Terrorists aka Trump MAGA. Tuesday we take our Country back from Trump terrorism. pic.twitter.com/LI8ZYSd4cD — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 31, 2020

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.

Meanwhile, instead of counting his very few remaining days in office, Oxidized Orange Juice in Chief tweeted his support of the group’s intimidation tactics and harassment.

“I LOVE TEXAS!” tweeted Dorito.

That caused a wise and well-worded clap back from Biden spokesman Bill Russo who noted that Trump’s inadequacy recently caused Pennsylvania Trump supporters to be stranded after one of his rallies.

“For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies,” Russo said on Twitter. “Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours.”

For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies. Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours. https://t.co/qkecpgJsWm — Bill Russo (@BillR) November 1, 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident and the city of Kyle police department has released a statement essentially saying that it was “out of their hands.”

The police confirmed that they received a report that two or more vehicles may have made contact on Friday around 4 p.m. reports The Texas Tribune. Officers responded to the area but no vehicles stopped to share information with law enforcement.

“From videos of the event that have now surfaced on social media, it appears that the vehicle contact actually occurred within San Marcos, Texas, prior to the campaign bus arriving in Kyle,” a statement from the Kyle Police Department read. “All involved parties are being referred to the San Marcos Police Department should they desire to file any type of report with law enforcement.

The San Marcos Texas police department is also seemingly unbothered about what transpired.

“A San Marcos spokesperson said police received a call from the Biden campaign bus requesting a police escort but weren’t able to catch up to the bus before it exited the city due to traffic. The police have not spoken to either driver about the collision and said they weren’t able to determine who was at fault.”

SIGH.

Unfortunately yet unsurprisingly, the presidential race in Texas between Trump and Biden is still tight leading up to Tuesday’s election hence why there’s still supporters dustily doing his dirty work for him.

With that being said; V O T E.

