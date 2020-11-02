Bossip Video

Reginae Carter is sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Fans of Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, are whispering around the Internet about the socialite seemingly getting some work done. The actress and Instagram influencer is known for her naturally beautiful face and curves, but she may have opted for a breast augmentation.

Reginae New Breast 😍 — KIA CAIN (@Kkk_Kia) November 1, 2020

Clues from Reginae’s Instagram page tell us that she went on a trip last week, not disclosing her location. Then this week, she seems a bit swollen up top.

Here is what we are used to seeing Reginae’s cleavage look like in her IG photos:

This natural version of Reginae is veryyy different compared to the photo the famous Carter heir posted last night. Does it look like Reginae has gotten work done to you?

We can’t confirm if Reginae has undergone the knife but fans in her comments seem to think so and they have strong opinions about it. One person wrote, “Is that surgery I see, ‘miss I’m not changing myself?'”, and another person commented; “I thought you said no surgery.”

Last week, Reginae had ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci accompany her on her mystery trip and just this week they were spotted holding hands. People had opinions about Reginae bouncing back to her ex as well, but she unkindly told them to “Go to hell.”

WELP!

What do YOU think of Reginae’s seemingly new figure?