More details are being released about Beyoncé’s iconic British Vogue covers and feature.

As previously reported Bey was profiled by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and dished on her Carter clan, as well as racial and social justice movements and her quiet moments of joy. She was also photographed by Kennedi Carter (@lNTERNETBBY), the youngest photographer to ever shoot a British Vogue cover.

Now more quotes have been released and in one, Bey’s confirming that she really IS Queen Bey, so much so that she has BEEHIVES at her home with an estimated 80K bees in them.

Why? Well, because the honey helps to soothe the allergies of her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter.

“I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones,” said Beyonce. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.” “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties.”

Wow, so now we can add beekeeper Bey to an already extensive resume.

Bey also toward Edward Enninful that she does her best to protect her daughter, Blue Ivy, from harsh realities. She also noted that Bey saw reactions to the “Brown Skin Girl” video and the 8-year-old told her that she’s “proud of her.”

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” she said. “Blue saw some of the reactions to the “Brown Skin Girl” video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example. “

In a fun bit, she also discussed a Carter family tradition she started during the pandemic; “Fashion Fridays.”

“During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me,” said Bey. “My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together. The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition.

Ahead of the release of a 20-page fashion spread featuring designs from Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, and more, Bey also posed in an artful orange frock that exposed a cake cupping chain metal thong.

Christopher John Rogers who created Bey’s custom gown, also further showed off the work on social media. It features 4-ply silk crepe and 10 yards of satin faced silk organza.

You can read Beyoncé’s full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, November 6.