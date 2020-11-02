Bossip Video

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot back in October 2017 with a lavish, star-studded wedding. The ceremony was televised on BET and also doubled as a reunion of sorts between Gucci Mane and some of the day ones we hadn’t seen him around in forever.

Keyshia has been the definition of a ride or die for Gucci during the good times and the bad. In his autobiography, Gucci lists her as essentially the only one he could count on because even when she was upset, her love never faded. Yesterday, Gucci and Keyshia held their baby shower with their closest friends and family and decided to reveal some news during the event.

On Instagram, Keyshia treated her followers to a picture of her donning a gorgeous sheer dress that featured blue feathers. The entrepreneur completed her stunning look with a sparkling headband. “It’s a Boy,” so she wrote in the caption.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in August via Instagram and with the baby shower over, it’s only a few more months until we see baby Gucci make his first appearance.