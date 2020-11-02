Bossip Video

Barack Obama sits in the chair and chops it up about the important issues that we face today.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter hosted the 44th President of the United States on their HBO series The Shop this past weekend. The trio talked at-length about LeBron’s 4th ring, how the Obamas spend time during the pandemic, and the gravity of the upcoming election tomorrow.

President Obama talked about how it felt to have Sasha and Malia back home and being a close family unit again. He also spoke about the phone call that he was on with LeBron, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony when it appeared that the NBA season was going to end prematurely as players considered leaving the bubble in the face of ongoing unjust police violence.

Mr. President also pulled no punches when it comes to the dangers of the current administration but also gave props and encouragement to the young people of this country who are and have been fighting to change the course of racism and hatred in America.

This episode is absolutely a must-watch and fortunately, HBO has released the entire thing on YouTube for all of us to see before the big election tomorrow. Press play below and get into the convo!