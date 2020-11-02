Bossip Video

After narrowly avoiding elimination last week, Jeannie Mai announced that she had to cut her time on Dancing With The Stars short.

The Real host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Mai confirmed she has to leave Dancing with the Stars because of the diagnosis.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Jeannie told Good Morning America in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.” She added, “I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

During her time on the show, Mai competed with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong. The pair narrowly escaped elimination during last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping Mai in the competition.

This week’s upcoming episode of Dancing with the Stars was originally scheduled to be a double elimination round, with two contestants getting sent home. Now, just one celebrity will be sent home in light of Mai having to leave the show.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” DWTS said in a statement. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

The news comes after Jeannie also recently announced her wedding plans with hubby to be Jeezy. She revealed that the two would be having a Vietnamese styled reception to honor her heritage and that she would be dedicating another ceremony to a more traditional style wedding. The Real Host hasn’t disclosed when she’ll be officially tying the knot yet.