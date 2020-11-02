Bossip Video

Jon Jones is one of the best to ever step inside the UFC’s octagon, regardless of whether you like him or not. While he’s been on Twitter defending his GOAT status, many are wondering when he will actually return to the ring. Of course, he has had his fair share of legal trouble recently, but at this point, it’s clear that it doesn’t bear any weight on his ability to compete. Even if we have no idea when he will return to fighting, we got a small glimpse into his conditioning recently when he chased off suspected thieves.

According to reports from TMZ, Jones was two steps ahead of the suspects.

You can see Jon give chase with what he says is a shotgun he owns, and he was catching up to the dude pretty quickly on foot. Both men run off-camera, and you don’t get to see what happened after … but Jon broke it down in detail in a follow-up IG caption. He says he ended up tapping on the driver-side window of this guy’s vehicle with the muzzle of his firearm — to us, that means he caught the dude and held him up at gunpoint and presumably waited for cops to arrive. Jon adds, “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them.”

Jones was smart enough to not shoot while they were retreating and also made sure to let people know material items aren’t worth risking your life.

This isn’t the first time that Jon Jones has confronted criminals and vandalists. Over the summer, while attending a George Floyd protest in Albuquerque, the UFC star had a candid talk with agitators and rioters who were trying to incite violence at a peaceful protest. In an interview with “Fox & Friends” in June, Jones explained he had to take matters into his own hands.

“..When I get down there, the peaceful protest is over and a lot of people are just hanging around still and the vandalism started right away,” he recalled during the interview at the time.

“And, I just noticed the protesters that were leaving and going home – that no one was standing [up] for anything. No one was speaking out. Everyone was just kind of scared of like these hooligans taking over the town.”

The fighter continued:

“So, I just started to talk to people and just say, ‘Hey, it’s not the way, man. It’s not the way.’ [I] just kind of realized how much danger I was in by approaching all of these masked people asking them not to do certain things,” he remembered. “Finally, I had enough and I just started taking things from people.”

A teammate of Jon’s recorded the entire exchange and the footage later went viral.

Big up’s to Jon for doing what’s right!

What do YOU think about the fighter’s scary exchange?