Remember when we told you about Keiajah Gabbrell Brooks? She’s the young woman who burned up social media timelines in a viral video of her absolutely annihilating the local Board of Police Commissioners that she says is racist.

Keiajah Gabbrell

Source: @KJGBRKS / Social Media

“Fair warning, I’m not nice and I don’t seek to be respectable,” said Keiajah. “I’m not asking y’all for anything because y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor. I don’t want reform. I want to turn this building into luxury low cost housing. These would make some really nice apartments. So I’m not here begging anything of soulless white folks and self-preserving Black folks. You get one life, and you all in this room have chosen profits over people. And that’s pathetic.”

Since her video’s racked up hundreds of thousands of views, Keiajah’s alleging that she’s been experiencing harassment by the local police department. On her Instagram, she shared that she’s seemingly being followed by the police who she believes tapped her phone.

View this post on Instagram

TRIBE 🚨🚨🚨 and so it begins. KCPD has followed me all day. – this SAME CAR “818” drove through my photo shoot downtown at 4:00 today. – 818 then appeared on 35th and Prospect as i was doing trunk or treat at 6:00. 35th and Prospect is ten minutes away from downtown and would be FAR out of their policing route. – i was in Mission KS and they couldn’t follow me all the way out there because it’s not their jurisdiction. – i then was sitting in my car today at 11:00 and 818 drove through my PRIVATE APARTMENT COMPLEX PARKING LOT not once, not twice, but three times as i sat in my car to try to intimidate me. not knowing i’ve seen the white girl in the passenger seat ALL DAY. she was with a black male officer earlier and now she’s with a white male officer. the third video is me confronting them and them attempting to gaslight me into think they just happened to roll into MY PRIVATE apartment complex at the same time as i got home. there’s a public street that’s right there. you would not need to cut through here AT ALL unless you LIVE here. y’all see this right? let me just preface that i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else…

A post shared by kj x (@kjg.brks) on

 

She also shared a startling thread theorizing how the police will eventually kill her and use a Black man, car accident, or white supremacist as a scapegoat to do it.

“They will hire a black man to shoot me randomly. It will be the greatest irony. He will have no ties to me or KCPD. They will claim it was a sporadic act of violence.”

She also pointed out that she thinks the police will try to say they “feared for their lives” over her radical views hence why they had to kill her in cold blood.

View this post on Instagram

@kcmopolice we know that you hire civilians to help silence people you don’t want heard or whose families you want to intimidate. you’ve intimidated the families of victims of KCPD into complete silence by harassing and following them or worse (and we have watched worse occur personally.) i will not make my security situation known, but if you would like to aid in getting me security, my cash app is in my bio. (AND I PAY TAXES ON IT KCPD, SO TRY ANOTHER WAY OF GETTING ME LOCKED UP.) 🚨🚨 i will also add the disclaimer that i do not indulge in any illegal substances or involve myself in ANY nefarious activities. i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else… 🚨🚨 remember 818.

A post shared by kj x (@kjg.brks) on

Keiajah’s thread has grabbed the attention of people who pointed out that a number of Ferguson, Missouri activists died under mysterious circumstances.

Luckily, she recently announced that she has security provided by the NFAC or the “Not F****g Around Coalition” of armed black militia members.

Stay safe! We hope everyone close to Keiajah keeps eyes and ears on her!

