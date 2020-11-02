“The Witches” Exclusive: Octavia Spencer Rehearsed For Scenes With Mice By Talking To Doorknobs! [VIDEO]

Octavia Spencer plays the grandmother in the new HBO Max Robert Zemeckis version of ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’.

BOSSIP spoke with the actress about what drew her to the film, how she prepared for scenes where she dialogues with mice and the scariest parts of filming. Check out our interview with Octavia Spencer below:

We love that Robert Zemeckis’ vision for the “Roald Dahl’s The Witches’ update is centered around a Southern Black grandmother and her grandson. We really enjoyed this film and were big fans of the dynamic between Spencer and Jahzir Bruno who played her grandson. Anne Hathaway was also absolutely terrifying as the Grand High Witch. We really enjoyed interviewing both Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer about this film. Both women are stellar actresses and a joy to talk to. You have to really respect the work they both put into these roles. Hathaway was doing all kinds of research to come up with her distinct accent and Spencer put a ton of practice into her scenes with “mice”!

‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’ is available on HBO Max now. Have you watched it already? What are some of your favorite witch films?