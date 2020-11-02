Bossip Video

This summer, when Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, only four people were thought to have witnessed the altercation. Those four people would be Tory Lanez, Megan, Tory’s Security, and Meg’s bestfriend, Kelsey Nicole.

Since that night, we’ve only heard one side of the story (outside of some music) which is Meg’s. Thee Stallion has also explicitly named Tory as the shooter and shared her injuries with social media to stop from all the speculation surrounding the situation.

Following the incident, Tory took a long hiatus before returning with his album that barely touched on the topic, but somehow was filled with Meg’s praises and expressions of his love for her. Now, it seems like Meg’s friend/ex-friend Kelsey is ready to speak up and tell her side of the story, according to her recent thoughts via Instagram live.

“Obviously I don’t have a team behind me, it’s just me. It’s just Kelsey Nicole,” she said. “They got teams, they got Roc Nation. I don’t know who Tory got, but he got a team. Clearly, these are two celebrities so if I speak out different s*** of course, they’re going to spin the stories.” “And this is really just the beginning. It’s still court dates going on. So this is really something that… I don’t feel like I have to come on here and just tell y’all right away. I don’t owe nobody nothing. But what I will do, I will be clearing my name. I will be, you know, killing some of them rumors. Most of them damn rumors.”

You can watch the entire Instagram live below.