Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is proving to be the most real relationship in the public eye. Even though it’s none of our business, we’ve been there for the ups and downs regardless if we wanted to or not, because that’s how social media works. In the beginning, Offset found himself on the wrong end of cheating rumors, which lead to everyone having an opinion on him and their relationship. The couple made it through all of that and all seemed good until recently when Cardi filed for divorced–but according to TMZ, she’s had a change of heart.

Cardi’s filed docs in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce she set in motion back in September. She should be getting used to this … it’s the second time she’s changed her mind about leaving Offset. Although, she didn’t actually file divorce papers the first time. Interestingly, Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice” — which is legal speak for reserving the right to refile the divorce at a later date. Just so ya know, Offset.

To be fair, we definitely saw this one coming after Offset tried to win Cardi over on her birthday weekend by gifting her those expensive gifts.

She even defended the Migos rapper too when social media detectives came looking for evidence of him being trifling, to which she replied at the time:

“I don’t give a f— if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father.” Cardi continued. “I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy of Kulture. If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s—.”

It’s been a long road for the two love birds. In 2017 the couple secretly married. In July of 2018, they gave birth to their beautiful daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. One thing is for sure, throughout all their ups and downs, they always find a way to make amends.

For now, all seems to be well, and hopefully, it remains that way because at this point, seeing either without the other would be hard to process.

What do YOU think? Did Cardi make the right move by taking Offset back?