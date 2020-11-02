Bossip Video

Moniece has something to say to fans thinking she doesn’t love her melanin.

“Love and Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter wants people to stop accusing her of bleaching her skin and do some research about her ancestors. The actress has been looking a bit lighter than fans are used to seeing her in the last few months, but she’s denying that she has done anything to lighten her pigment.

As Moniece chatted with fans on her live stream, someone accused her of using bleach and she clapped back ferociously, giving viewers a run down of her family tree.

“[I’m] German and Native American. My mother’s father is pure ni**ga. My biological father is Asian and Black. My natural hair color is not black, it is light brown with a twinge of red. Same with my son’s hair. When I get into the sunlight, my eyes are light…damn near see-through.”

Moniece continue to explain the contrast in the color of lips compared to her facial tone.

“My lips are dark because I smoke cigarettes…soooo?? Y’all smoke roaches.”

Hit play to hear her full explanation.

Last year, Moniece said goodbye to the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise after 7 years working with them. Moniece, 33, felt like her focus should be more on raising her son, Kameron.

UPDATE ** 

Moniece posted an unaltered photo of her skin with her shirt lifted to backup her claim she doesn’t bleach her skin.

View this post on Instagram

Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face ZERO filter of ANY sort. 1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet? I don’t now and never have used kojic on my face. I go to @drsusan90210dermatology A BLACK dermatologist and use HER products geared towards ALL people of color. I also go to @glowskinenhancement also a BLACK dermatologist and use her products that are for people of COLOR I also go to @honeybunnyskincare who is also a WOMAN OF COLOR for my facials. I don’t use white dermatologist. I don’t let white people do my laser hair removal either. I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE. if I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y’all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It’s flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH

A post shared by Moniece Slaughter (@moniece_slaughter) on

What do YOU think of all of this bleaching talk?

