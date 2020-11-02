Bossip Video

Today is the last day to campaign before the American people make their voices heard in the most impactful election of modern times.

Kamala Harris is working hard to ensure that some of the swing states that are in play to flip from red to blue do just that when people take to the polls tomorrow. One of those states, Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania, will be where Senator Harris spends her day speaking to citizens and making their pitch as to why they should be elected to take over the White House from Donald Trump.

The first stop that Momala will make is at the Canvass Kickoff event in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania and over the course of the day she, her husband Doug, Joe Biden, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden will cover the state spreading their message. The Battle For The Soul Of America will be waged not only here, but in Georgia, Iowa, Florida, and Texas as polls show that there will be a significant Democratic vote that could make this election a blowout of they can score wins in each of them.

