Eve Announces She’s Leaving “The Talk” To Focus On Expanding Her Family, Tells Co-Hosts “I Wish I Hated One Of You” [VIDEO]

Are swirl babies coming in 2021 for Eve and hubby Max Cooper?

Monday on “The Talk,” host Eve made the announcement that she will be leaving the show after the end of December.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us. And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host. This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t,” Eve jokes. “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

Definitely bittersweet news! The set of “The Talk” is a truly great environment. Our Sr. Content Director has been on the show several times and often talks about how nice everyone is — a sentiment that Eve echoed in her remarks to the staff and crew.

“It’s hard, I love everyone…I miss you and I love you and I’m thankful,” Eve said, adding “I am all the hashtags, blessed, grateful, you know, lucky. I’m all the hashtags and it’s real.”

COVID-19 definitely factored into Eve’s decision as she revealed she grappled with not being able to see herself returning to Los Angeles after the winter break.

“We’re [England] on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

As sad as Eve seems to leave, her co-hosts were outspoken in their support of her decision.

“Real friends support each other. We all support you.” Carrie Ann Inaba reacted.

“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” said. Sharon Osbourne.

“Hurry up so I can be an Auntie,” Sheryl Underwood added.

Eve confessed: “We’re trying, we’re working on it!”

So there you have it. Looks like Eve’s next big role will be as a Mama.