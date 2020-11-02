Bossip Video

Queen Hottie Megan Thee Stallion hosted her 2nd Annual Hottieween bash at the always poppin’ Allure Nightclub in Atlanta where culture curators, tastemakers, socialites and fans flocked for a shenanigan-filled night of spooky good fun.

The star-studded party was sponsored by Fashion Nova and D’USSE who had the drinks flowing with two signature cocktails made from XO and VSOP.

A-listers like Cardi B, Offset and the City Girls showed up and showed out at the toxic waste-themed event that featured an impressive array of decorations, costumes and balloons.

This comes just days after fans raised concerns over Meg hosting a big party in a big city with surging COVID numbers amidst a pandemic.

Meg the Stallion having a party in the middle of a pandemic while currently studying public health in college is the type of irony and juicy hypocrisy that 2020 is made of 😂😂😂😂😂 — Jermajesty’s Revenge (@OzisFree) October 31, 2020

As of right now, Meg hasn’t responded to the backlash that’s just another blip in her breakthrough year where she was named one of the 100 Most Influential People by TIME magazine.

“STILL I RISE – YOUNG BLACK WOMAN FROM HOUSTON TEXAS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD,” Meg captioned the cover pic shot by Dana Scruggs.

She was profiled by Taraji P. Henson who lauded the rapper’s strength despite potentially debilitating circumstances including being shot and losing her mother, father, and grandmother.

“I don’t like to put the stigma of the word strong on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but she has strength—strength through vulnerability,” wrote Taraji about Meg.” She’s lost much of her family—her mother, her father, her grandmother—yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps. She was shot this summer, and still people tried to tear her down. But she’s out here still loving and being sweet.”

And with that said, peep some hot girl flicks/video of the amazingly decorated party venue from the Hottieween bash on the flip.