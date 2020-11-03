We brought you the best (and funniest) costumes, the hottest Halloween hotties and are closing out spooky season with the cutest, most adorable and ovary-melting kiddos in costumes that gave us exactly what we needed during a surging pandemic.

This Halloween will be remembered as our first in the never-ending pandemic where Tabria Majors snatched ALL of our edges with her iconic Beyoncé tribute while celebs partied through the COVID chaos.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” captioned Tabria under the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

We also saw waves of cute kiddos in adorable costumes that will absolutely make your day.

Two of those adorable kiddos belong to former “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star Erica Dixon who revealed the father of her precious twin daughters in a Halloween post on Instagram.

Back in March of 2019, rumors swirled and were shut down by “Power” actor Rotimi who was said to be the father of Eryss and Embrii–the twin baby girls she gave birth to last spring.

Erica shut down all speculation of her having a famous baby daddy while keeping the REAL father of her daughter’s a secret up until now.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated. I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician. My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

Erica’s twin girls are 1-years-old now. She also has 15-year-old daughter Emani, who she raises with rapper Lil Scrappy.

Other famous parents who showed off their adorable kiddo costumes include Kim & Kanye, Gabby & D. Wade, Vanessa Bryant, Russell & Ciara and many, many more.

Peep the most adorable liddo Halloween kiddos on the flip.