Following her forced departure from Dancing with the Stars, Jeannie Mai is updating concerned fans on her condition from the hospital.

51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

News broke on Monday that Mai host was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Now, she’s letting fans know how she’s doing following a whirlwind 24 hours.

“I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery,” The Real host wrote under a picture of herself in the hospital. “I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days.”

She continued, “Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way. Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up. Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!”

I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way

In the comment section, the star received a bunch of well-wishes from fellow celebs, including her DWTS partner Brandon Armstrong, her fellow Dancing celebs, and her co-hosts from The Real.

Get well soon, Jeannie!

 

