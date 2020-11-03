John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, made their way to Philadelphia on Monday so that he could perform in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. During his appearance, the singer threw some serious shade at some fellow musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump.

While at the Biden-Harris campaign event in Pennsylvania, Legend addressed the crowd and shot down anyone supporting the other side.

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” Legend said, as captured in videos shared across social media. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

He continued, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place” — obviously a reference to Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

John Legend put some rappers supporting Trump and their Platinum Plan into a locker.

“But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says,” he added. “Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

John didn’t stop there, focusing specifically on Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan and the celebrities being used to market it.

“The president isn’t strong,” Legend insisted. “He’s a coward.”

While Legend didn’t name any names, his criticism comes directly following Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and Ice Cube being connected to and/or endorsing Trump over the past few weeks.

Lil Pump is the latest offender to kiss the Cheetoh’s in Chief’s orange cakes. During a Trump rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the “Gucci Gang” rapper took to the stage to support the President on his campaign run. Trump, with his incompetent self, accidentally called the rapper “Lil Pimp” while introducing him to a big crowd of MAGA supporters.

“I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things—one of the big superstars of the world—Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

This fool.

Pump, looking for any chance to save his failed rap career, came to the stage sporting a MAGA hat and a bad hair doo.

“Hello, everybody. How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country.”

He continued:

“You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

Man, we HATE to see it!

You know the stakes are high when the campaign closes with that impromptu, mispronounced Lil Pump feature https://t.co/2X8CTgtALN — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) November 3, 2020