Today, November 3, is election day. Luckily, if you still haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late.
In the 22 states mentioned below, you don’t have to be registered to vote today.
The states where you can go in person to both register to vote and cast your ballot on Election Day include: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
In Rhode Island and Alaska you’ll only be able to vote for president if you register on Election Day.
Here, you can see a state-by-state break down of where you have to go to do same-day registration in your state. In most of the states listed above, you can register to vote and cast your ballot at your local polling station. Others, like Michigan, require you to register at your local city or town clerk’s office.
Head over here to your local polling place, and if you’re not sure if you’re registered of not, head to vote.org to check.
You might be annoyed by all the reminders to vote, and you might not have planned on it today: but if you live in one of the aforementioned states, you have no excuse not to.
You won’t regret voting, but you might regret it if you don’t.
