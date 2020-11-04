Bossip Video

A single Cincinnati dad’s purely positive story is making national headlines.

Robert Carter is now a father of five. https://t.co/p9mzvGSVOa — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) November 2, 2020

Robert Carter, 29, first delved into fatherhood in December 2019 when he fostered three brothers; Robert Jr., Giovanni, and Kiontae. The doting dad who grew up in foster care himself, later learned that the boys had two sisters; Marionna and Makayla, who’d been separated from them for six months.

Upon learning the news, Robert decided to adopt the two girls so that the group of five could stay together.

“We met up for visits, and all the kids were crying,” he told Fox 19. “They didn’t want to leave each other, and at that moment, I knew, ok, I have to adopt all five.” “My mom had nine kids, and I didn’t see my youngest again,” he said. “He was two. I didn’t see him again until he was 16, so for me going through that, I knew how important it is for them to see each other and be around each other. When I had my boys before I got the girls, that’s all they talked about was their sisters.”

Adoption Worker Stacey Barton who helped the happy family come together is in awe of Robert Carter’s decision to adopt all five children.

“When permanent custody was awarded to JFS, the five siblings were already placed in three different foster homes,” she said. “Mr. Carter was the only foster parent willing and able to adopt all of the children. His childhood background has made him aware of the importance of keeping siblings together. He says that he enjoys being their father and that parenting them is easier than he could have ever imagined! His life is busy, with a lot of love, laughter and loudness! I have enjoyed working with him and witnessing the children bond as siblings.”

Robert officially adopted the kids on October 30 during an official adoption ceremony and he’s excited to make memories with them.

“I’m just happy that it’s over and I’m their dad for the rest of their life, and they know that they’ll never have to go through what they went through again,” Carter said.

You can watch this purely positive news story below. We wish the Carter family all the best!