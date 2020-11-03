Bossip Video

One of the dark clouds over this election day is what happens if Trump loses and doesn’t concede, also paired with people wondering if he can steal the election legally. At this point, we know he won’t leave traditionally, without a fight, like every other President.

With the way 2020 has been going along with the past four years, things won’t end in any scenario we’ve thought of or seen before. It’s going to be the final act out of the most realistic movie you’ve ever seen. The ending to this movie isn’t Biden/Harris collecting enough votes to win and Trump calling to congratulate him and we all go on about our day. The results, if they go in favor of Biden, will get pushed back until at least January 20th of 2021.

So, how does this work if a President doesn’t follow tradition and won’t concede? Van Jones breaks this down as well as the options and possible outcomes, which will probably surprise you. The main reason for a concession speech is to calm the base of the losing party and get them to trust the election results. Van breaks down what happens after that speech isn’t made and how we the people can stay the course and get justice without it. This is, perhaps, the most important piece of content you MUST watch on this election day.

Watch the full video below.